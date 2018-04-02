Sunil Grover wishes 'brother' Kapil Sharma on birthday

Sunil Grover seems to have let bygones be bygones as far as Kapil Sharma is concerned



Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma

After extending an olive branch to Kapil Sharma by wishing him good luck for his new show, his former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover on Monday wished him -- his "brother" -- a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma. May God keep you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes," Sunil tweeted.

Last year, Sunil walked out of the hugely popular comedy entertainer The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil allegedly verbally abused him and hit him with a shoe during a flight. Their professional split was widely talked about, and they were both quite vocal about their animosity.

Kapil's show ran for a while after Sunil, who played Guthhi, walked out, but then he brought the curtains down on it.

He has recently made a comeback on the small screen with "Family Time With Kapil Sharma", but Sunil is not a part of the show.

Before the show began, Sunil was asked on social media about why he is not a part of it.

He had replied: "There are more people who asked me the same question. But I did not get a call for this show. My phone number is the same."

Kapil then responded by saying that has "nothing personal" against Sunil.

"Please do not spread rumours that I did not call you... He is lying. I called him 100 times and sent my people to his home. Even I went to his home to meet him for the show but now I will not let anybody take advantage on my name. Enough is enough," Kapil said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever