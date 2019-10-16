Sunil Grover reveals if he'll ever return as Dr. Gulati or Gutthi
In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Sunil Grover speaks about his return to the television, working with Salman Khan and much more
For more than a decade now, Sunil Grover has been entertaining his fans with his wit and humour. The actor carved a special place in people's hearts with his Dr. Gulati and Gutthi's character from a comedy show. Sunil also tried his hands in films and was appreciated for his acting chops. He surprised his fans after making the announcement of collaborating with Salman Khan for Bharat. After entertaining the fans on the big screens, the film is geared for its small-screen release. On this occasion, Grover got in an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com and spoke about the bond he has developed with Salman Khan.
Read the interview here:
Bharat is once again coming back but on the small screens. Has the excitement doubled up because a larger number of audience will get to watch the film?
Yes, definitely. That the film is coming on satellite and more people will watch it with their families at home.
It's a rarity to see the second lead share equal screen space in an A-list actor's film. Do all these aspects matter to you?
I don't know about A, B, and C-listers. But it's a great opportunity to work with Salman Khan. To get that kind of a role with such a big star is very special.
Now that you are doing films, any plans of returning to the small screen with your own show?
For me, it's the opportunity to work with people who know their job.
View this post on Instagram
Your fans miss you as Dr. Gulati and Gutthi, and it's been a long since they saw you in those avatars. Will their wait end?
I don't know about that.
After Bharat, has anything changed in terms of your popularity?
People have started seeing me in a different light. Otherwise, I only had funny roles, with this, I got to showcase one more aspect. I am really happy but also I was very nervous before the release of Bharat. I used to wonder whether the audience will accept me in such a role or in a serious avatar. Will they be laughing, I had kept the fingers crossed. After the release, I was very very happy to receive love and acknowledgement.
You were seen on Bigg Boss with Harsh Limbachiyaa, what kind of a bond have you developed over the time with Salman Khan?
Of course, after working with him, I have become a bigger fan of him. I like the way he approaches things or he lives his life.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Being born to a Punjabi Hindu family in a small village called Dabwali, Haryana on August 3, 1977, Sunil Grover, has been tickling the audiences' funny bone with his jokes through various Television shows. The actor always loved to make people laugh through his antics and his first show as a funnyman started at a village marriage. (Picture courtesy/Official Instagram account of Sunil Grover and Youtube)
-
Sunil Grover used to pick a character from his family and used to highlight one side of him/her in their family marriages. "People used to laugh at me like anything. That's how I built up the confidence of becoming a funnyman," Sunil Grover said in an interview.
In picture: A still from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998). Sunil Grover made his Bollywood debut with this Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer, where he played a brief character of a barber.
-
Sunil Grover received his master's degree in theatre from Panjab University. During his college days, Sunil was discovered by the late satirist and comedian Jaspal Bhatti.
In picture: A still from the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002). Sunil Grover's second Bollywood movie was again with Ajay Devgn. He played the character of freedom fighter Jaidev Kapoor in the film.
-
Sunil Grover credits Jaspal Bhatti for teaching him the nuances of comedy. "I learnt how to get the metre right. His comedy was more of satire, in a deadpan way. That was his expression of comedy. Working with him was a great joy. It was a great learning experience. I cherish it even today," said Sunil Grover in a recent interview.
In picture: A still from the movie Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan and Asin as the lead stars. Sunil had a brief yet interesting role in the film.
-
Very few know that Sunil Grover started his acting career with the screen name Surendra Grover.
-
Sunil Grover has self-confessed that he was so desperate to get noticed by filmmakers that on the sets of Ajay Devgn's The Legend of Bhagat Singh he would mimic everyone on the sets, including Ajay Devgn and unit members.
In picture: Alia Bhatt, Sunil Grover in his famous character 'Dr. Mashoor Gulati' and Ali Asgar in his famous character 'Dadi'
-
Soon he started getting work in voiceovers. It was his real struggling period. In his interview with Humans of Bombay he said how when used to get rejected from Television and films, he had a cushion to fall back upon–something. Around that time, Sunil got offered to do a radio show Hansi Ke Phavare as 'Sud'. It was only going to be aired in Delhi, but when that show went live, it went viral and the makers decided to air it across India. After that, there was no looking back. Soon 'Gutthi' happened and in no time, Sunil Grover became a household name!
In picture: Sunil Grover as 'Gutthi' with Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.
-
TV definitely brought him recognition with comedy shows like Gutur Gu, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Mad In India and The Kapil Sharma Show and eventually led him back to movies.
-
In his second innings in the movies, Sunil Grover collaborated with top stars like Akshay Kumar in Gabbar Is Back, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi, filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and his latest one being Bharat with Salman Khan.
In picture: A still from the song 'Mere Husband Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte', featuring Sunil Grover in her 'Gutthi' avatar!
-
Sunil Grover has indeed come a long way from entertaining guests at marriages in his village to now one of the most loved comedians in the entertainment industry!
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Grover!
It's Sunil Grover's birthday today. As the actor recently made headlines with his much-popularised interview with Humans of Bombay, we take a deep dive into his journey in the film industry
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Disha Vakani aka Dayaben will finally return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma