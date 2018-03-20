Sunil Grover reveals why he did not return to the Kapil Sharma Show

After a year-and-a-half, Sunil Grover opens up about his fallout with Kapil Sharma



Comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma locked horns a year-and-a-half ago, after their much-hyped brawl aboard a flight, which resulted in the former's ouster from The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the war hasn't ended. On March 16, Sunil Grover spoke about the fight on Twitter, when one of the users asked him the reason behind not being a part of Kapil Sharma's new show – Family Time with Kapil Sharma, Grover said that he never received a call from Kapil, despite his contact number being the same.

Sunil Grover also tweeted that he waited for a call from the team but now has signed a new project. This led to a Twitter-war between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil accused Sunil of lying and said that his team and he approached him multiple times. "Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough....Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don"t spread rumors that I didn"t call u (sic)," tweeted Kapil Sharma.

Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.

Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoonðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

In an interview to Times of India, Sunil said that he isn't affected or hurt by Kapil calling him a "liar". In fact, worried about his health.

"I am not hurt. I know he called me a liar and also said pehle hassa ke dikha logon ko.... I am worried about Kapil's health. Just look at the time of the tweets. How can I be hurt? I just pray to god that Kapil stays healthy and takes care of himself," Sunil said in his interview to the daily.

He further said, "We both are mature people and have even met after the incident last year. There are many things that happened between the two of us since then, and I don't think I should talk about it. I don't want to do mud-slinging. I worked with him on two great shows though it was for a temporary period. I will be always thankful."

When asked why he decided to open up about the fight now, Sunil told the daily, "I was tired of the fans' continuous questions about whether I was going to be a part of Kapil's upcoming show, so I decided to answer it. But I had no intentions to fight with Kapil or say any nasty things about him. I remained silent even after the fight that took place last year. I never said anything. I was under pressure since few days as my fans kept on asking me if I am doing the show and I just reacted."

