Sunil Lahri on Ramayan memes: Feel honoured to be a part of the memes

You all must have seen those tons of memes that came on Ramayan and will continue to flood social media as long as the serial is airing on Doordarshan. These memes have only been made because Ramayan is a classic show that cannot and will never be forgotten! And that's precisely what Sunil Lahri feels, the actor who played the role of Lakshman.

In an interview with Koimoi, he spilled the beans on what he thinks of these memes and his reaction on seeing them. "I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother's children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It's said that you are popular and that's why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."

Talking about his character and why he cannot imagine himself don the role of another one, he said, "Lakshman had a lot of shades to perform, as an actor. If you go to see any other character, it didn't have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it's a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn't permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to."

He added, "That's why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn't have experience. I didn't have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better."

