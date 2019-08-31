Sunny Deol: Wrong notion that people will line up to sign Karan

bollywood

Sunny Deol on why he felt the need to launch son in Bollywood despite his star-kid status.

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol. Pic/ PTI

Sunny Deol is admittedly nervous as he counts the days to the release of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks son Karan's debut in the movies. One may assume that he didn't trust anyone else with the responsibility of creating the perfect launch vehicle for his son, and hence, stepped up for the job. But Deol insists there's another reason to the decision. "From the outside, it may seem that people will line up to sign Karan since he belongs to the Deol family. But it doesn't work that way. In our family, the elders help a child in taking the initial step. After that, he is left to figure things for himself. So, I need to guide Rocky [Karan] and give him a platform to showcase his talent, initially."

Deol has been juggling his directorial duties with his political commitments. The senior actor, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur, has come under the scanner for his frequent no-shows at the Parliament. Quiz him on it, and he asserts, "I respect people's views, but I will do what I want to.

We are not puppets. If a man is going to do his job worrying about what others are talking about him, then he won't be able to do it."

Also read: Karan Deol: Was awkward about kissing in front of dad

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates