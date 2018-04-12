Sunny Deol's Bhaiyyaji Superhitt finally gets a release date

The long-in-the-making Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel-starrer Bhaiyyaji Superhitt has finally locked in on a release date

Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, the long-in-the-making Sunny Deol film final will get to see the light of the day. The makers have finally locked in on a release date. After eyeing a 2017 Eid release, the film will now hit the marquee on September 14.

Talking about the comedy, Deol says, "The film has some high-octane action stunts. I will be seen in a double role. The characters are not twins, they merely look alike. I hope the audience likes what I have attempted."

The movie also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel.

