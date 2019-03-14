Sunny Leone gets real, says actors make the worst friends

bollywood

Actress Sunny Leone says entertainers make the worst friends because they are never available

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone expressed her views when she appeared on an episode of the show 'By Invite Only'. She said, "Actors and entertainers make the worst friends because they are never available, neither emotionally nor physically. We are not there for our own birthdays, let alone somebody else's birthday," Sunny said.

On the appreciation she has received from the industry, she said, "I don't set very high expectations when it comes to the industry reaching out and appreciating me, so I'm never really disappointed."

Sunny has been trolled time and again. But she wouldn't want to be trolled about her children. "I don't care what people say about me but I wouldn't want people to say bad things about my kids," said the actress, who has three children.

The actress expressed that if she sees people trolling her children on social media or television, it would irritate her but if she hears it in person, they better watch out as she is a "mumma bear when it comes to her kids".

On the work front, Sunny is set to feature in a special dance number in Mammootty's next, Madura Raja, the sequel to his 2010 hit film Pokkiri Raja. She will also be seen in the Tamil film, Veeramadevi, which is a period war film.

Also read: Sunny Leone: Looking forward to working with Mammootty in Madura Raja

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates