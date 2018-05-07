Sunny Leone introduces her younger version in biopic - Rysa Saujani

Sunny Leone introduces Rysa Saujani who would be playing her younger version in biopic Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone



Sunny Leone with Rysa. Picture courtesy/ Sunny Leone's Twitter account

Sunny Leone's biopic Karanjit Kaur is all set to launch soon. The web series on ZEE5 aims to give out minute details about her life. You will come across a Sunny you never knew. The most searched celebrity, Sunny recently took to Twitter and Instragam to announce and share the younger her. Rysa Sujania, who holds an uncanny resemblance with Sunny Leone would be seen playing her younger part in the ZEE5 series.

The upcoming web series will be available on Zee5 which will Sunny play herself in the later part of the series. The show Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, which will stream on the OTT platform, revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada. It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.

