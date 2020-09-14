Sunny Leone: It's been very, very difficult than almost everybody in Bollywood

Sunny Leone has completed eight years in the Hindi film industry. Starting her career with Jism 2 in 2012, she went on to do films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, and special appearances in films like Raees, Baadshaho, and Arjun Patiala. In an interview recently, she spoke about her journey and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she first talked about spending time in Los Angeles and wanting to come back to India. She said, "I want to come back so bad. India is my home, Los Angeles is just my vacation home. India is where my heart is." Talking about COVID-19, Leone stated, "There is a sense of stress as well because nobody's working or doing anything."

She continued, "Coronavirus is at its peak even right now. Now that proper transportation has been open, there could be another spike. I really want to come back and start working, but health and safety comes first. I miss it."

Talking about her journey in Bollywood, she spoke about the struggles in the industry and how is has been hard. She stated, "I am so thankful for everything that has happened, and people here have been so inviting, caring and accepting. I don't come from a typical 'journey', it's been very, very difficult than almost everybody in Bollywood. It was tough, a lot of crazy things happened, and there is a lot more good than bad."

And she also revealed, "My journey is so different from everybody out there, and I was fortunate that people accepted me. It took a while for people to do that, but even when I first got here, there was a vast majority of people who accepted me, and that is why I survived. It's the fans who kept me alive, and kept everything going. If it was not for them, I don't think I would be here."

