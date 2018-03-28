Sunny Leone: Nisha showing empathy towards twins

In her first interview after she welcomed baby boys Noah and Asher, Sunny Leone on surrogacy, and how adopted daughter Nisha has taken to the change



Sunny Leone

Can you elaborate on your decision to opt for surrogacy?

We had been planning it for many years, but were waiting for the right time. We found out about our three children on the same day — we got an official confirmation letter of Nisha's adoption on June 21, the same day that we were doing the IVF transfer of the boys. It was like God had planned something special for us. In eight months, we had three kids [laughs].

With the arrival of twins Noah and Asher earlier this month, is the family complete now?

We've been wanting to have kids for long and now, we are one big happy family. Our life has changed for the better. This is like the biggest hit story of our lives. The amazing thing is that Nisha shows empathy towards the twins, it's nice to see her acting as an elder sister.



Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha, and twins

How has Nisha dealt with the arrival of the babies?

We started talking to Nisha about her twin brothers months before they were born, to prepare her. We got her twin baby boy dolls and started telling her how she was going to be a big sister to Noah and Asher soon. I believe some of that did register in her mind. Daniel [Weber, husband] recently sent me a video where she has taken Noah in her lap and is cuddling him. It comes easily to her because we taught her how to hold a baby when we got her those baby dolls. Having said that, Daniel and I make sure we spend some time during the day only with Nisha, without the twins around, as we don't want her to feel neglected. We don't want a situation where she says we are giving more attention to the twins.

In an earlier interview, you had mentioned that Daniel has 'baby fever'. How is he responding to fatherhood the second time around?

All his fever has gone [laughs]. He is hands-on as a father. In fact, we sometimes fight about who is going to wake Nisha up, or get her ready. Now, with the arrival of our two sons, the house is going to be on fire.

How are you handling mommy duties like say, changing diapers?

I don't want to praise myself, but I think I am doing really well and so is Daniel. We never had any experience of handling infants. We adopted Nisha when she was 21 months old, so we are new to the infancy stage. But now, we are managing and discovering something new every day.

When are you planning to get the kids to India?

Really soon. Though I am here [in India] for two days, my mind is back home in Los Angeles [where the kids are with Weber]. But I have to fulfill my professional commitments. I remember I was shooting in India for my web series, Karenjit Kaur, when I got the news that my babies were born. Like any mother, I just wanted to be with them. The producer was sweet enough to allow me to go home.

