Sunny Leone recalls 'brief encounter' with Saroj Khan teaching her folk dance

Sunny Leone has shared a brief encounter with choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning. Sunny recalled in an Instagram post how the late choreographer had once tried to teach her a few basics of Indian folk dance. Along with her post, Sunny also shared a black-and-white picture where the two can be seen discussing something.

Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday. The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms.

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).

Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

