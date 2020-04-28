Sunny Leone shares her lockdown piece of art on Instagram

Sunny Leone may have her hands full with household chores, but she has also been pursuing painting. She recently completed her 'piece of art', which the actor has titled Broken Glass. She flaunted her artistic streak on social media and wrote, "Finally, done with my lockdown art. It's called Broken Glass as it is sort of... like our lives at the moment. Everything might feel shattered but every piece is meant to be next to each other... to be made whole again. So, if we can work together, we will also feel whole again and come back together (sic)."

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have self-quarantined themselves along with the kids Asher, Daniel and Nisha. The entire Weber-Leone family have been updating their fans with sweet family posts on social media.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have always been extremely protective about their children and are often spotted with them. And now, during the lockdown, are spending quality time with them at home.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news