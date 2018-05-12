Sunny Leone To Star In UpsideDown's 'Got It All' featuring The PropheC

Canadian producer and DJ of Indian descent, UpsideDown will be releasing his first solo single titled "Got It All" tomorrow featuring fellow Canadian and singer-songwriter, The PropheC



Canadian producer and DJ of Indian descent, UpsideDown will be releasing his first solo single titled "Got It All" tomorrow featuring fellow Canadian and singer-songwriter, The PropheC. The duo join forces for the first time, and they've roped in Bollywood actress Sunny Leone for the music video – executive produced by Urban Asian Music and promoted by 360 Worldwide.

UpsideDown is known for hits like Mickey Singh's "Phone," Jasmin Walia's "Temple," and Amar Sandhu and Pranna's "Rooftop Party." His latest track has the same addictive quality that will have you swaying to the beat in no time. The PropheC's English and Punjabi vocals are a powerful complement to the melodious beat. His lyrics add depth to the track as he tells the story of a femme fatale who's got it all.

The PropheC states, "I'm excited and grateful to be able to show a new side of my creative abilities. I truly believe UpsideDown has created his own lane in terms of production and am proud to be apart of it and continue to push our boundaries

UpsideDown states, "We continue to push the boundaries of music by incorporating our culture and with the help of like-minded creatives. "I'm grateful we are turning our dreams into reality. This is just the beginning-more to come."

The music video for the single is just as captivating as the track itself with the stunning Leone starring in an urban desi music video for the first time. UpsideDown and The PropheC take on the role of handymen in their music video who head to work at Leone's mansion. The actress was excited to be a part of the project as well. Sunny Leone states, "UpsideDown and The PropheC were great to work with," Leone said. "It's an exciting time for North American Punjabi music."

