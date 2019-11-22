MENU

Sunny Leone ventures into IPL Soccer, buys stake in Leicester Galactos team

Updated: Nov 22, 2019, 07:51 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Sunny Leone has bought a stake in the Leicester Galactos team of IPL Soccer, a celebrity-owned seven-a-side indoor football tournament held in the UK

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sunny Leone
Bollywood star Sunny Leone has bought a stake in the Leicester Galactos team of IPL Soccer, a celebrity-owned seven-a-side indoor football tournament held in the UK. Sunny's team is co-owned by Jaz Dhami. Sunny said, "Sports speak a global language and it's my pleasure that I get the chance to encourage emerging' talent. IPL Soccer gives the right kind of exposure, facilities, and platform to the soccer players.

Former England football star Micheal Owen brand ambassador of the league. "Sport is one of the few institutions that can break down barriers and stereotypes. Providing fully inclusive opportunities for all is at the core of the IPL soccer Programme," said Owen.

The Mastizaade star recently posted the video of her kicking the ball at a goalpost, alongside the caption, "What's my name.. what's my name?" IPL Soccer founder Sany Supra expressed his joy on having Sunny Leone on board. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

What's my name..what's my name? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ #SunnyLeone @delhibullst10 @t10league Outfit @fancypantsofficial

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onNov 18, 2019 at 11:05pm PST

"Football and the Entertainment world together to showcase across the globe," he stated. The tournament helmed in the UK will flag off in June 2020.

