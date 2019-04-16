Sunny Leone's special song in Mammootty's film gets fans grooving

regional-cinema

Sunny Leone has a huge fan following in Kerala. Besides Madhura Raja, Sunny will also be seen in another south film, her Tamil debut Veeramadevi

Sunny Leone with Mammootty

Sunny Leone's special song in the Malayalam film, Madhura Raja, is turning out to be a big draw. Fans have been screaming and dancing when she appears on the screen in the Mammootty-starrer.

This is not exactly surprising as the actor has a huge fan following in Kerala. During a visit to Kochi for a brand endorsement event, she brought traffic to a standstill. The cops had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowds.

Besides Madhura Raja, Sunny Leone will also be seen in another south film, her Tamil debut Veeramadevi, a period drama, which is slated to release later this year. When asked about the film, Sunny told IANS over an e-mail interview: "I am so excited to be a part of a project that is like this. Playing a warrior is something that I have always wanted to do."

Directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan, Veeramadevi also stars Navdeep in a pivotal role. Amrish Ganesh of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva has been roped in to handle the music of the film. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film in four other languages - Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Sunny was also seen hosting season 11 of the youth-based reality show Splitsvilla on MTV. The actress has also said that she's working on a few other projects that she can't speak about as of now.

Also read: Sunny Leone gets real, says actors make the worst friends

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates