Sunny morning in Delhi, maximum temp likely around 32 deg Centigrade

Representational picture

People in the national capital woke up to a sunny morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 16 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. Relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am, a meteorological department official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and the forecast for the day marked clear skies, he said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 32.2 degrees Celsius and 14.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

