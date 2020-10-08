Sunny Singh on his birthday plans: I enjoy a quiet celebration over good food with family and close friends

Sunny Singh is popularly known and adored for his role of 'Titu' in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has performed well in every movie he was a part of. Sunny has a unique charm and has won hearts since the time he set foot in the film industry. Apart from the glitz, glamour and all things fancy, the actor talks about how he likes his birthday celebrations to be simple.

The actor spoke about plans he has for his birthday and the answer is not what we imagined it to be. In a recent interview, the actor said, "I enjoy a quiet celebration over good food with family and a few close friends. I'm going to miss meeting my friends and my Gurudwara visits, jo aaj tak maine kabhi miss nahi kiya hai."

Celebrating his birthday on 6th of October, the actor turned a year older. Big parties or extravagant celebrations are a no go for the actor. Simplicity bodes well for Sunny and that is what makes his fans adored him.

Shifting focus from the reel life of the actor, he likes celebrations just like real-life ordinary people to. Family, food and friends are what make the day special with blessings from god in abundance. The sense of fulfilment he brings to his character in the movies is reflected from the simple life he leads off-screen. His charismatic on-screen presence never goes amiss. Sunny was recently seen with Radhika Madan for an advertisement shoot.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news