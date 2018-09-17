Sunshine Story: Kids empty pockets, fill up 62 potholes for Ganesha

ganesh-chaturthi

Six residents of Kasarawadawli pooled in savings, bought material, and did the work themselves, so that idols could be brought home safely

The kids while filling the potholes. They also filled spots with missing paver blocks.

Six children from Kasarwadawali, Thane, have taken it upon themselves to do the authorities' job. The kids - Himanshu Shinge, Veer Shinge, Bhakti Goshte, Pawan Goshte, Harsh Raut and Raj Raut - who don't come from well-to-do families, pooled together their meagre savings and managed to fill up 62 potholes in their locality on their own, to ensure that Ganpati idols could be brought home safely.

'So Ganpati gets a safe ride'

On Monday, the six children asked their parents to help them fill the potholes and spots with missing paver blocks in the area. All the kids live in one society at Khardipada. Fourteen-year-old Himanshu, who led them, said, "Every time we play here, we fall and hurt ourselves because of potholes or missing paver blocks. We decided to fill them up for Ganpati so he would get a safe ride. I discussed this with five of my friends and they agreed."

"We pooled in Rs 700 that we had saved up, and started noting the prices of the materials that we would need. We asked a society member who works in construction for help, and got a gunny bag full of cement for Rs 300 from him. Then he helped us get small stones from his construction site, for which we paid R100 and we bought sand for Rs 90," Himanshu said.

Potholes, missing paver blocks

The children were encouraged by their parents. Bhakti said, "A day before Ganesh chaturthi we started our work. We filled up 62 potholes and spots with missing paver blocks in our locality in two days. Now, we want to see how long our work lasts, because in July, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had filled up these potholes, but they still reappeared."

TMC PRO Sandip Malvi was unavailable for comment.

