Super 30: Hrithik Roshan unveils 3 posters to celebrate Teacher's Day

To celebrate Teacher Day on September 5, Hrithik Roshan unveiled new posters of his upcoming film Super 30 on his Twitter account

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 poster with his students

After sharing the teaser poster at midnight, the makers have now introduced the Super 30 students in two new posters of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Marking the occasion of teacher's day, the posters showcase Hrithik Roshan amidst his 30 students capturing the sacred relationship between a teacher and his students.

While the poster showcases Hrithik Roshan smiling amidst his students, the second poster showcases the actor in an intense avatar, while his students are focused aiming catapults. The actor who will be seen playing a Math teacher in IIT-JEE fame math wizard Anand Kumar's biopic, unveiled the posters of Super 30.

The early glimpse of Super 30 makes an impact and showcases the relentless bond between teacher Hrithik Roshan and his students. Earlier last evening, Superstar Hrithik Roshan left the netizens in a frenzy as he tweeted, "Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega" (Now a King's son will no longer become a King himself)

The tweet led to a barrage of guesses by netizens who wondered what the Superstar was implying. Turns out Superstar Hrithik Roshan was teasing his fans with lines from Super 30. The hard hitting teaser poster of Super 30 featured the lines 'Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega..' giving a hint of the inspiring story of the Super 30 team.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

