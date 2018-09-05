Super 30: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and others give thumbs up to Hrithik Roshan's film

bollywood

The poster of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 was released on the occasion of teacher's day

Super 30 poster

After sharing the teaser poster at midnight, the makers introduced the Super 30 students in two new posters of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Marking the ocassion of teacher's day, the posters showcase Hrithik Roshan amidst his 30 students capturing the sacred relationship between a teacher and his students. Soon after the posters were released, internet was flooded with immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

Not just the audience but also B-Town actors were bowled by the striking posters. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Goldie Behl gave a thumbs up to Hrithik's post on social media. Hrithik's Kaabil co-star, Yami Gautam also took to Twitter sharing the poster captioning, "Amaze ! So intriguing! Can’t wait @iHrithik !!! [sic]."

While one poster showcases Hrithik Roshan smiling amidst his students, the second poster showcases the actor in an intense avatar, while his students are focused aiming catapults. The actor who will be seen playing a Maths teacher in IIT-JEE fame math wizard Anand Kumar's biopic, unveiled the posters of Super 30. The early glimpse of Super 30 makes an impact and showcases the relentless bond between teacher Hrithik Roshan and his students.

On Tuesday evening, Hrithik Roshan left the netizens in a frenzy as he posted the tagline of his film, 'Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahin Banega.'

The tweet led to a barrage of guesses by netizens who wondered what he was implying. Turns out Superstar Hrithik Roshan was teasing his fans with lines from Super 30. The hard hitting teaser poster of Super 30 featured the lines 'Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega..' giving a hint of the inspiring story of the Super 30 team.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

