Super 30 Weekend 3 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan starrer touches Rs 125 crore mark

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is doing decent business at the Box Office. The film crossed Rs 125 crore mark after its 3rd weekend

A still from the movie Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 collected Rs 12.22 crore in its third weekend at the Box Office. The movie, after completion of its 17 days journey, stands at Rs 125.93 crore. Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and founder of the 'Super 30' programme Anand Kumar, seems to have appealed the audience.

A detailed - region-wise - report was tweeted by trade expert Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, he mentioned that Super 30 minted Rs 39.39 crore from Mumbai, Rs 25.97 crore from Delhi-UP circuit, Rs 10.89 crore from Punjab, Rs 7.40 crore from West Bengal circuit.

Super 30 has been made tax-free by the Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar governments. The film crossed Rs 50 crore benchmark on Day 3, Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 10 and Rs 125 crore on Day 17.

Here's Super 30's weekly collection breakup, as per Taran Adarsh:

#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: âÂ¹ 75.85 cr

Week 2: âÂ¹ 37.86 cr

Weekend 3: âÂ¹ 12.22 cr

Total: âÂ¹ 125.93 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

The movie was released on July 12 and is still running successfully, garnering praise and love from all around the world.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

