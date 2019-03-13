Supreme Court: Automobiles contribute to pollution more than firecrackers

national

It also asked the Centre whether there was any comparative study on pollution caused by vehicles and firecrackers

Pic for representation/AFP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the people seemed to be "running after" firecracker industries and automobiles were perhaps "bigger" contributors to pollution. It also asked the Centre whether there was any comparative study on pollution caused by vehicles and firecrackers.

While expressing concern over loss of jobs of people involved in manufacture and sale of firecrackers, a bench of Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said, "We do not wish to generate unemployment."

"Is there any comparative study on what proportion of pollution is caused by firecrackers and by automobiles? It seems you are running after firecrackers, but bigger pollution contributor is perhaps vehicles," the bench told Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, who was appearing for the Centre. The top court said, "You must tell us some way of preventing unemployment also. We cannot have people unemployed and hungry."

