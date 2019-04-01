Supreme Court may set up panel on making online SSC exam foolproof

national

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, seeking the lifting of a stay on the declaration of results, said that lakhs of unemployed youths are waiting for the result

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it may set up a committee to devise ways for foolproof conduct of the online Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L. Nageswara Rao made the indication as the Central government resisted the plea for the cancellation of 2017 examination, contending that the cheating was only at the individual level and has been weeded out.

At this, the court retorted: "They are waiting since somebody in your organisation is corrupt."

While there appears to be no difference on the names of former top court judge, Justice G.S. Singhvi, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and IT expert Vijay Bhatkar, there is divergence of views on other names and the terms of reference of the committee suggested by the court.

Directing the detailed hearing of the matter on coming Tuesday (April 9), the court asked the government to respond if it was open to consider re-examination in other papers as well.

Approving the re-examination conducted on March 7, 2018, the court, however, continued with its stay of the declaration of results as there were issues about other papers also.

The top court by its August 31, 2018 order had stayed the declaration of results.

Referring to the Central Bureau of Investigation's two status reports of July 25, and August 30, 2018, the top court, by its August 30 order, had said that "there is sufficient material on record at this stage to raise a presumption that the CGL Examination 2017 and CHSL Examination 2017 were tainted".