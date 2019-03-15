Supreme Court moved for fair probe into Pollachi case

national

Supreme Court

New Delhi: Delhi-based lawyer Rajarajan on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking "free, fair, impartial investigation" into Pollachi sexual assault case and protection to the victims and their family members.



Rajarajan has demanded that the report of the probe, now being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, is submitted to the Supreme Court.



Seeking protection and necessary safeguards for the victims and their immediate family members, the lawyer has sought direction that the trial of the case should be held outside Tamil Nadu.



Rajarajan has also sought initiation of departmental inquiry against Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of police R. Pandiarajan for revealing the identity of the victim.



The Pollachi sexual assault case has rocked the political corridors of Tamil Nadu as opposition's DMK-led Secular Front has demanded a High Court-monitored CBI probe into the case.

