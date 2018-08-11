Supreme court says, Those who vandalise properties should burn their own houses

national

Kanwarias carry water to offer prayers, in Haridwar. Pic/PTI

The general anguish over vandalism by Kanwarias reached the Supreme Court on Friday as it expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of lawlessness and vandalism by sectional and religious groups.

As a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud expressed concern over the issue, Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the violent acts by the Kanwarias over the last two days.

Venugopal said every now and then something was happening and suggested that rampant vandalism cannot be curbed unless the district SP was made accountable to deal with such instances of deliberate destruction of private property. Sharing the concern, Chief Justice said all those who vandalise others' properties why don't they burn their own houses. "You burn your own house," Misra said.

