Supreme Court to bar members: Don't obstruct justice in Kathua gangrape
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud sought responses from the Bar Council of India, state bar council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua district bar association by April 19
SC sought responses from the Bar Council of India, state bar council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua district bar association by April 19. File Pic
The Supreme Court on Friday directed members of the bar not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the Kathua gangrape and murder case in Jammu and Kashmir as it took note of lawyers obstructing the victim's counsel from appearing in court.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud sought responses from the Bar Council of India, state bar council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua district bar association by April 19. The apex court agreed to take suo motu cognisance of the case after several lawyers who had mentioned the matter before it came out with materials about the incident.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
HC raps media for revealing Kathua 8-year-old's name
The Delhi High Court yesterday issued notices to several media houses for disclosing the identity of the eight-year-old who was gangraped and killed in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and prohibited them from further revealing her identity. The court directed media houses to not bring out any publication containing her name, photograph, name of school or any other details which could disclose her identity.
Bank employee sacked over Kathua comments
Kotak Mahindra Bank yesterday said Vishnu Nandukumar, who triggered a furore over his alleged comments against the Kathua rape victim, had been sacked the same day for non-perfor-mance. "It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone, including an ex-employee," said spokesperson Rohit Rao.
Maneka seeks death penalty in POCSO
Terming the Kathua rape case an extremely disturbing incident, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi yesterday advocated death penalty for rape of children below 12 years and proposed an amendment to the POCSO Act. Her ministry will move a cabinet note on Monday to amend the POCSO Act.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video