Supreme Court to bar members: Don't obstruct justice in Kathua gangrape

The Supreme Court on Friday directed members of the bar not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the Kathua gangrape and murder case in Jammu and Kashmir as it took note of lawyers obstructing the victim's counsel from appearing in court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud sought responses from the Bar Council of India, state bar council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua district bar association by April 19. The apex court agreed to take suo motu cognisance of the case after several lawyers who had mentioned the matter before it came out with materials about the incident.

