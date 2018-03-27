Supreme Court to hear plea filed by Kamala Mills' co-owner

In his petition, Ravi Surajmal Bhandari has claimed his arrest was an illegal detention and said that he could not be held liable for the fire tragedy



Kamala Mills fire

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear an appeal filed by the co-owner of Kamala Mills, Ravi Surajmal Bhandari seeking his release from the jail in connection with a fire incident that claimed 14 lives last year. In his petition, Ravi Surajmal Bhandari has claimed his arrest was an illegal detention and said that he could not be held liable for the fire tragedy.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had dismissed Bhandari's bail application. Earlier on January 25, a Mumbai court rejected the bail applications of all five accused- Yug Tuli, Yug Pathak, Abhijit Mankar, Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi, in connection with the fire case. The massive fire that broke out at the two pubs in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai in December last year claimed 14 lives and left several others injured.

