Surabhi Verma's 'And she quit her job' inspires millennials to create a successful unconventional career

Surabhi Verma's book And she quit her job inspires millennials to break the cycle of 9 to 5 jobs and go for an unconventional successful career option. The book is a step by step guide on how to build a career as a freelancer and make it right. It delves deep into various scenarios of how the writer breaks the cycle of working into 9 to 5 jobs and builds a sustainable career outside, thus doing the exact millennial thing.

The author believes that her book 'And She Quit Her Job' is written for millennials who are stuck in a never-ending rat race and urges them to think beyond the conventional. The author believes in a career which should help a person grow from within and go beyond the pressures of a pressurised corporate job which is becoming one of the major reason of Depression and anxiety in young people nowadays.

"It is a professional blessing to work for yourself and generate money while doing what you love the most. Three years after quitting my corporate job, I have complete creative autonomy on the work that I do. I have no boss, no fixed work hours and no cubicle. Instead, I have my team, a beautiful studio, and most importantly, I report to myself. Becoming an entrepreneur was never a choice. It happened gradually as I learned more and kept experimenting on my interests," said Miss Verma.

Surabhi herself quit her high-profile corporate job and decided to build her career in an unconventional way just when she was 25. Apart from being an Author Surabhi is also an entrepreneur by the name of The Inception Media, Surabhi Verma has worked with world-renowned clients who are billionaires, CEO's, life coaches, athletes, and celebrities. Her end goal is to create content in any form that sparks a positive change. To remain stress-free, Surabhi takes inspiration from Gary Vee, Marie Forleo and Elizabeth Gilbert. Their work is empowering and it cancels any form of negativity!

As India has the maximum number of youths but many of then are going through depression and research shows that depression and work pressure are one of the most prominent reasons causing these disorders and affecting work life.

The book also talks about building a sustainable career and breaking the monotony of 9 to 5 jobs in order to find a better and more interesting career option for yourself.

