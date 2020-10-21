Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh's battle of wits steal the show

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer is out, finally! The movie starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh is said to be an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on the hunt, that soon turns into a hilarious chase game between Manoj and Diljit.

Dosanjh plays a prospective groom, who engages in a battle of wits with Bajpayee's character, a wedding detective hired by the bride's (Fatima) family. Looking at the trailer, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari seems like a slice of the 90s served with a love story that will warm the cockles of your heart. Catchy dialogues with rib-tickling scenes, the trailer is a complete entertainer.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also features seasoned actors such as Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma amongst others.

Check out the trailer of Suraj Pe Mangala Bhari here:

Celebrating the simplicity of a bygone era sets the movie apart, don't you think so? "This film is set in the '90s. I believe it was the age of innocence as we weren't exposed to social media. So it has the innocence and charm that you would find in Basuda and Hrishida's films. It's the kind of comedy that you can watch with your family," said Abhishek Sharma, who has grown up on a steady diet of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee movies.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is releasing on Diwali. Slated for November 13, 2020 release, the movie seems to give viewers the much-needed respite from the drudgery and strain of the pandemic.

Synopsis of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari:

Manoj Bajpayee plays Madhu Mangal Rane with flair and steadfast conviction. Battling him out is his equally worthy opponent, Suraj Singh Dhillon played affably by Diljit Dosanjh. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a Marathi mulgi from Bombay, with a rebellious streak, whose family wants to see her settled.

Set in 1995 Bombay, the director has captured the city in all its glory. Every detail of the era is beautifully woven into the trailer, from the typical cars reminiscent of the 90s to the background score that was a trademark of the 90s Hindi films.

Also Read: Here's why Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news