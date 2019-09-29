Surat: Youth get body paint tattoos on Article 370, Chandrayaan-2 for Garba Raas

This year, body paint tattoos are also a part of Navratri celebrations. Yes, you read it right! Youngsters in Surat are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.

Young students and professionals, all decked up to resonate the festive vibes, are visiting a local tattoo studio here in order to stand out during Garba Raas, an event they wait for the entire year.

"The youth are very hyped up about the Navratri festival. They are trying to send a message through their tattoos too, they want designs on social issues and topics like abrogation of Article 370, Chandrayaan-2 and the new traffic rules," said tattoo artist, Darshan Govil, here on Sunday.

Surat(Gujarat): Women pose with body paint tattoos during preparations for #Navratri and Raas Garba, yesterday pic.twitter.com/VeUnWQjjF5 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Payal Dani, a student who had gotten a body paint tattoo on the recent abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and 35A said she opted for it to give a message to the society.

"I am very excited for the Navratri season this year because we have brought something new this time. I have gotten a tattoo of Article 370 and 35A to bring awareness regarding the same in the society," Dani said.

Darshini, another student who had got a tattoo of Chandrayaan-2, said she was proud to get it as it displayed one of the country's proudest achievement.

"I want to send the message that Chandrayaan-2 was a big achievement for the nation this year, this is the message I want to send through my tattoo," she said. This year, Navratri is being observed from September 29 to October 7.

Navratri in Sanskrit means nine nights in which nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in a particular order. Alongside observing fasts and performing various rituals, preparing a special offering for each day holds symbolic significance.

