Surbhi Chandna finds herself among the minority of non-Game Of Thrones follower

television

Days after the first episode of the final season released, Surbhi Chandna, in what could be an expression of every GoT dummy

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna finds herself among the minority that struggles to make sense of the furore over the Game Of Thrones franchise. Days after the first episode of the final season released, Chandna, in what could be an expression of every GoT dummy, questioned if society would "accept" her for her lack of interest.

In an old interview, actress Surbhi Chandna has also said that she has never been a fan of Bollywood films. "I have never been a Bollywood fan. There may have been times when I didn't know which movie was releasing. I was never that involved. One may feel that working in films is less stressful than making a daily soap, but I also feel that the reach that television has, no other medium has."

Surbhi Chandna became the household name for essaying the role of Annika Oberoi in the show Ishqbaaaz. Now she's seen playing the role of Annika in the second instalment of Ishqbaaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi. The actress has also played a small part in actress Vidya Balan's film Bobby Jasoos.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna turns teacher on Ishqbaaaz set

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Actress Surbhi Chandna says that she has never been a fan of Bollywood films. "I have never been a Bollywood fan. There may have been times when I didn't know which movie was releasing. I was never that involved. One may feel that working in films is less stressful than making a daily soap, but I also feel that the reach that television has, no other medium has," Surbhi said in a statement.

Surbhi, known for essaying the role of Annika Oberoi in the show Ishqbaaaz, had played a small part in actress Vidya Balan's film Bobby Jasoos.