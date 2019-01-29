Suresh Prabhu: India leveraging digital technologies to benefit citizens

national

India is on the verge of ensuring that all services are delivered to citizens on digital platforms

Suresh Prabhu

India is leveraging advancing digital technologies to offer various services for citizens, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday.

The country is poised to take full advantage of new-generation technological advancements which have become all pervasive, he said while inaugurating 27th Convergence India, a leading communication, broadcast, IT and technology show."Some countries will have a natural advantage in offering these services for all the platforms -- be it the government services, business-to-business or any other service," Prabhu said.

India is on the verge of ensuring that all services are delivered to citizens on digital platforms. "Our ministry is working on promoting services in a big way for which we set aside Rs 5,000 crore to promote champion sectors of the service sector, in which IT and related services will play a key role," he said.

"We will ensure the sector develops and creates job opportunities. We will ensure complete coverage of the population to eradicate digital divide, through digital literacy and infrastructure development," the minister said adding this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Digital India' initiative.

"We will able to not only leap-frog, but actually jump-start into a completely new generation of technological advancement," said Prabhu.

Convergence India is being held in the national capital from January 29 to 31.

