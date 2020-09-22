Surf sisters Ellie-Jean and Holly-Daze Coffey sell nudes on their adult-only website

Australia's surfing siblings Ellie-Jean and Holly-Daze Coffey have taken cue from OnlyFans page to launch their own personal adult-only websites where they sell sexy pictures.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ellie-Jean, 25, launched her X-rated website named Ellie Unlocked in August and charges just over GBP5 (approx Rs 471) as monthly subscription.



Ellie-Jean Coffey

Following in her sister's footsteps, Holly-Daze, 22, announced a similar project. She recently wrote to her 1.1 million Instagram followers: "Just launched my UNCENSORED SITE HollyDazeCoffey.com! Subscribe now to PRIVATE CHAT with me and see exclusive content that is too sexy for Instagram! Massive sale for the first 24 hours so subscribe now and chat with me!"

Ellie-Jean and Holly-Daze have two sisters, Ruby-Lee, 20 and Bonnie-Lou, 19.

Ellie-Jean competed in the World Surf League's women's qualifying series from 2010 to 2017, while Holly-Daze participated in the same event between 2012 and 2017.

The Coffey sisters are quite popular on social media Down Under and have been often compared to American reality TV stars, The Kardashians.

