Surveen Chalwa glows in a saree at her baby shower; see photos
Surveen Chawla shared some pictures from her baby shower ceremony on social media. The actress looked radiant in all the photos
Surveen Chawla, who is pregnant with husband Akshay Thakker's first child, hosted an elaborate baby shower ceremony on Wednesday. The actress looked radiant in a yellow-golden saree with a pink blouse and those emeralds made her look no less than a diva. The expecting mother shared photos from the function on her Instagram account, and it has already taken the internet by storm.
In the photos shared by Surveen Chawla on Instagram, the ceremony looks no less than a dreamy affair. The decoration of the event comprised of fairy lights and beautiful flowers. She shared a photo and wrote, "The Godh Bharai for the little angel... A very very very special and big thank u to the following wonderful people for putting this memorable evening together [sic]"
“The Godh Bharai “ for the little angel... A very very very special and big thank u to the following wonderful people for putting this memorable evening together : Sari : @raw_mango Jewellery : @satyanifinejewels Juttis : @pastelandpop Styling : @sanamratansi Make up : @harryrajput64 Hair : @shefali_hairstylist.81 Gorgeous florals : @houseofflowersbymarryme Balloons : @balloon.blushh Entire Event : @partyplanetindia ðÂÂÂÂ¸ @devpurbiyaphotography Videography : @ujwalgupta_ @_rishabh_shetty_
The other photo shared by Surveen describes her happiness that read: "What joy looks like [sic]"
What joy looks like ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ..... Beautiful jewellery by @satyanifinejewels @devpurbiyaphotography
In the series of photos shared by her, one of the captions also read: "Like magic put together [sic]"
Also, Surveen effortlessly carried her baby bump in a royal blue gown at a beauty award show and also attended another event in a flowy parrot green gown. The actress had taken to social media to announce her pregnancy in a creative way. She shared a photo of tiny shoes along with a portrait of hers with husband Akshay Thakker.
Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!! ðÂÂ¤°ðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ @akshaythakker
After garnering visibility with TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kaajjal, Surveen has featured in films like Hate Story 2, Ugly and Parched. She has also done Punjabi movies and was recently seen in the Netflix Indian Original series, Sacred Games.
