Surveen Chalwa glows in a saree at her baby shower; see photos

Surveen Chawla shared some pictures from her baby shower ceremony on social media. The actress looked radiant in all the photos

Surveen Chawla shared these photos on her Instagram account.

Surveen Chawla, who is pregnant with husband Akshay Thakker's first child, hosted an elaborate baby shower ceremony on Wednesday. The actress looked radiant in a yellow-golden saree with a pink blouse and those emeralds made her look no less than a diva. The expecting mother shared photos from the function on her Instagram account, and it has already taken the internet by storm.

In the photos shared by Surveen Chawla on Instagram, the ceremony looks no less than a dreamy affair. The decoration of the event comprised of fairy lights and beautiful flowers. She shared a photo and wrote, "The Godh Bharai for the little angel... A very very very special and big thank u to the following wonderful people for putting this memorable evening together [sic]"

The other photo shared by Surveen describes her happiness that read: "What joy looks like [sic]"

In the series of photos shared by her, one of the captions also read: "Like magic put together [sic]"

Also, Surveen effortlessly carried her baby bump in a royal blue gown at a beauty award show and also attended another event in a flowy parrot green gown. The actress had taken to social media to announce her pregnancy in a creative way. She shared a photo of tiny shoes along with a portrait of hers with husband Akshay Thakker.

After garnering visibility with TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kaajjal, Surveen has featured in films like Hate Story 2, Ugly and Parched. She has also done Punjabi movies and was recently seen in the Netflix Indian Original series, Sacred Games.

