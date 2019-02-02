Susanne Khan: My mother has been my role model

bollywood

Susanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan

Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan says many people know her as the former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, but her identity goes beyond that.

"My mother Zarine has been a role model for her daughters especially for me and my other two sisters -- jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora. Many know me as the wife of Hrithik Roshan," Sussanne said.

"However very few know that I am in fact the daughter of prolific interior designer Zarine Khan," she added.

"After having obtained an Associate of Arts degree in Interior Design from a college in California, I went on to work with my mother for a while before starting my own venture," said Sussanne.

"In 2005, I shifted focus to furniture design. In collaboration with Gauri Khan, I launched my furniture boutique 'The Charcoal Project' in 2011. In addition to designing my own home with Hrithik, I have also designed Rani Mukerji and Priyanka Chopra's homes," she said.

"Today due to competition, we have to work harder and the team of workers and craftsmen introduced by my mother, help a lot as family members."

Sussanne expressed her opinion as part of an interactive session "Successful Mothers & Daughters in the Business of Luxury", organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the women business wing of FICCI. It was also attended by Zarine Khan, Shahnaz Husain and Nelofar Currimbhoy, among others.

Zarine said: "I am proud of my daughters, they look after business, children and household. They also travel to various places for business."

