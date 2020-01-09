Sushant Pujari on working in Street Dancer 3D: Sometimes I feel it's all a dream

Sushant Pujari, who is currently promoting his upcoming dance franchise Street Dancer 3D, felt overwhelmed when asked about his working experience in the film. The actor has been part of ABCD, ABCD 2, and now with Street Dancer 3D, Sushant is all the more excited to set his best foot forward.

While talking about the same at a press conference in Hyderabad, Pujari shared, "First of all, I would like to thank Hyderabad for all the love they have shown. I feel blessed to share the stage with these two people one who is the king of dancing, Prabhudeva Sir and the other one is my God Father, Remo D'Souza. Sometimes I feel it's all a dream and I am looking forward to more such opportunities and giving my best foot forward".

Sushant is currently gearing up for two of his upcoming releases, Street Dancer 3D and Kannada film Chase, which also happens to release on the same day. The actor recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show and is leaving no stone unturned in promoting both his films.

