Sushant Singh case: CBI summons two Mumbai police personnel after filing FIRs on Rhea and others

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) investigating team has started interrogating close aides, colleagues and others associated with the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Today, the team summoned two police personnel, Bhushan Belnekar, the investigating officer in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and a sub-inspector from Bandra Police Station.

This is a part of the string of interrogations that the agency has been conducting through the past few days.

Earlier, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Deepesh Sawant, and chartered accountant Sandip Shridhar were questioned at the DRDO guest house where the CBI team is based at.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI summons actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

According to a report in Times Now, Vikas Singh, Sushant Singh’s father lawyer had mentioned that Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the CBI after they do their homework.

“They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly, then only they will start grilling Rhea," said Singh.

"Once they (CBI) start grilling Rhea and if she does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers, then the possibility of her arrest will also rise. I'm quite hopeful that the probe is going in the right direction," added the lawyer.

