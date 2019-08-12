Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are going strong; Engagement on cards?

bollywood

Sushant Singh and Rhea Chakraborty are apparently keen to take their relationship to the next level!

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood's lovebirds Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput are going strong. They are now giving each other company at events as well. Rumours suggest that they are serious about each other and are keen to take their relationship to the next level. Will it be chat mangni, pat byah?

Sushant Singh Rajput was in a ten-year relationship with his television show Pavitra Rishta co-actress, Ankita Lokhande. However, things went sour between the two and they parted ways. Later, Sushant was linked with Raabta's co-actor Kriti Sanon. But, nothing substantial about the relationship was ever said by either Kriti or Sushant. So, is SSR commitment-phobic no more?

On July 1, 2019, Rhea celebrated her 27th birthday with Sushant and a few other friends. They went on a trip together and shared pictures from there on social media, thus giving enough hints to the world about their relationship. If gossip mongers are to be believed, Sushant, apparently, even gifted a platinum pendant to his Rhea as a birthday gift.

Also View Photo Gallery: Rhea Chakraborty spends time with alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput at his residence in Bandra

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted together in Mumbai, last week (Picture courtesy/Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Chhichhore's trailer was released three days ago, and it's been gaining positive reviews. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore will release on September 6, 2019. The film was earlier slated to release on August 30, however, to avoid a clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, Chhichhore has been postponed to September 6, 2019.

Talking about Rhea Chakraborty, having started her career in Bollywood in 2013 with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti, she got noticed with the 2014 film Sonali Cable. However, she was not as visible as expected in mainstream big-budget films. Rhea was last seen in Pushpdeep Bhardwaj's Jalebi.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput speaks on his dating rumours with Rhea Chakraborty

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates