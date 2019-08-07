Sushant Singh Rajput speaks on his dating rumours with Rhea Chakraborty

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are often spotted together. Sushant also made Rhea's birthday a special event by organising a surprise birthday party

Sushant Singh Rajput was clicked during a film promotion. Photo: Yogen Shah

Off late, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been often spotted together. Rumour mills are abuzz that Sushant and Rhea are seeing each other. The two had taken a vacation to the mountains a few months ago, and their Instagram pictures are proof that they were holidaying together. While the rumour is gaining momentum with each passing day, Sushant Singh Rajput has finally opened up on this news.

Speaking to Man's World Magazine, the cover boy was asked if he was seeing someone. To which, Sushant Singh Rajput said, "I'm seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I'm not allowed to say." When further prodded, the Kedarnath actor said, "It's not that someone else is saying that I'm not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything. People shouldn't start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?"

Unconvinced with the answer, the magazine extended the question and asked that if he needed an answer, what would it be? Sushant was firm enough to say, "If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I'd have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I'll say it."

A few days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted arriving in the same car at a restaurant in Bandra, which added fuel to the fire. In the pictures, Rhea was seen sporting a pendant around her neck, which reportedly, was a gift from Sushant.

The 33-year-old was in a ten-year relationship with his television show Pavitra Rishta co-actress, Ankita Lokhande. However, things went sour between the two and they parted ways. Later, Sushant was linked with Raabta's co-actor Kriti Sanon. But, nothing substantial about the relationship was ever said by either Kriti or Sushant.

On the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Chhichhore's trailer was released three days ago, and it's been gaining positive reviews. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore will release on September 6, 2019. The film was earlier slated to release on August 30, however, to avoid a clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, Chhichhore has been postponed to September 6, 2019.

Interestingly, Saaho was scheduled for an Independence Day release, August 15, 2019. However, due to the post-production not completed, the film got shifted to August 30. However, there were reports that said Saaho pushed their release date to avoid clashing with John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal releasing on August 15.

