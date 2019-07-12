Sushant Singh Rajput gifts platinum pendant to alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty?

bollywood

According to rumours, Sushant Singh Rajput has gifted the platinum pendant as a birthday gift to Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput's love life has gained more limelight than his professional moves. The actor was earlier in a ten-year relationship with his television show, Pavitra Rishta co-actor Ankita Lokhande. They parted ways and later his name was linked to his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan. The latest actress, who has got her name linked to Sushant Singh Rajput is Rhea Chakraborty.

There have been rumours about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are going very strong with this relationship. The two have been holidaying together, and their pictures on social media prove that they share similar interests. The latest buzz according to Mumbai Mirror is that the Chhichhore actor has gifted a platinum pendant to his rumoured ladylove Rhea as a birthday gift.

Rhea Chakraborty celebrated her 27th birthday on July 1, 2019, with Sushant and a few other friends. They went on a trip together and shared pictures from there on social media. Looks like they are giving hints to the people about their relationship.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput dating Rhea Chakraborty, a source told Pinkvilla, "Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while, and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other."

Giving some more insights into their relationship, the source spilled some more beans and further added, "Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other 'good friends' but the reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town and chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level."

On the professional front, Sushant will next be seen in Chhichhore - a romantic-comedy film and Dil Bechara. Rhea will be paired opposite Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre.

