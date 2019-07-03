Rhea Chakraborty celebrates 'happiest' birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty celebrated her 27th birthday on July 1, 2019. The actress was joined by rumoured actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and a few other friends

Rhea Chakraborty shared these photos on her Instagram account.

Rhea Chakraborty celebrated her birthday on July 1. The actress turned 27 and went on a trip with rumoured boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput and a few of their other friends. Four days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput had hinted at an "important" surprise party. We assume it's the same birthday party hosted for Rhea.

Rhea took to her Instagram account to share a cake-cutting video of hers, where we can also hear Sushant's voice in the background singing the birthday song for her. Dressed in a lovely black dress and a new haircut, the actress shared the video and captioned it: "Gratitude, Happy happy to me, so much excitement = tiny glitch in this video! Ps - I got a new haircut [sic]"

Rhea Chakraborty also shared another picture on her Instagram story, where she is seen posing with Sushant Singh Rajput and others. In the picture, they are standing against the mountains and in the rains with the caption: "Happiest Birthday" while everyone was smiling in the snap.

Take a look at the picture here:

Don't they look happy in each other's company?

Also Read: Are Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty dating each other?

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput dating Rhea Chakraborty, a source told Pinkvilla, "Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while, and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other."

Giving some more insights into their relationship, the source spilled some more beans and further added, "Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other 'good friends' but the reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town and chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level."

On the professional front, Sushant will next be seen in Chhichhore - a romantic-comedy film and Dil Bechara. Rhea will be paired opposite Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty on a secret vacation to Ladakh?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates