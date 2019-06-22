Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty on a secret vacation to Ladakh?

bollywood

Rumours are rife that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are dating each other

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Picture Courtesy: Instagram accounts

Sushant Singh Rajput's personal life has always been under scrutiny. The actor, who was earlier linked to his Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon, is now reported to be in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was earlier in a ten-year-long relationship with television actress, Ankita Lokhande.

If one sees Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram story, it can easily be said that the two were vacationing together in Ladakh. From the similar locations at which they posed to the group they've posed with, it has become rather obvious to understand that the rumoured lovebirds are spending some quality time together away from the hustle and bustle of this noisy city.

Take a look at their pictures from Instagram:

Sharing the first picture with a kid, Sushant wrote: "An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter."

Now, we bring to you Rhea's picture with the same kid. She gave this caption to the picture: "Never judge a human (especially a human baby ) by his/her sitting posture. #casualconversations with a new friend."

Here's another photograph of Sushant from the mountains with his face covered with a mask.

The interesting thing about Rhea's next photo is that, like Sushant, she too had her post captioned in Hindi.

His fan clubs too shared many pictures of the actor on social media. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput dating Rhea Chakraborty, a source told Pinkvilla, "Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while, and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other."

Giving some more insights into their relationship, the source spilled some more beans and further added, "Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other 'good friends' but the reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town and chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level."

On the professional front, Sushant will next be seen in Chhichhore - a romantic-comedy film and Dil Bechara. Rhea will be paired opposite Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre.

