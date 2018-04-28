Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's movie 'Kedarnath' faces a new trouble

On finding that KriArj's Prernaa Arora has sold Kedarnath's Indian theatrical rights to Vashu Bhagnani, even though she doesn't own them, Abhishek Kapoor files police complaint



Abhishek Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput

Barely a fortnight after Ronnie Screwvala took over Abhishek Kapoor's long-in-the-news film, Kedarnath, by compensating producers Ekta Kapoor, Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar, the film has landed in trouble again.

mid-day has learnt that three companies — Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Gothic Entertainment and Kolkata-based Padma Ispat Private Limited — have knocked on Screwvala's door, claiming that they own the Indian theatrical rights of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer. The studios have reportedly also sent a copy of their contracts with Aroraa of KriArj Entertainment, which state that she has sold the rights to them.



Prernaa Arora

Says a source, "Ronnie and Abhishek were stunned when they received a copy of the legal agreement between Prerna and Vashu Bhagnani, which showed that she had sold Indian theatrical rights of her entire slate to him. Soon, they were approached by two more companies which made similar claims. Neither of the other former producers [Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar] were aware of these agreements."

Confirming that an NC has been filed against his estranged business partner, Abhishek said, "It's shocking to know that there are people in the business who think it's okay to sell assets that do not belong to them."



Vashu Bhagnani

Aroraa, on her part, said, "Everything has now been sold to Ronnie Screwvala. But at no point did I or KriArj know about it [the sale] till we read it in the papers. I only had got a confirmation from T-Series and an NOC letter from them saying that Abhishek will return the R15 crore before the shoot. Regarding Vashuji, we had a long-term deal to make films together.

But I had no time to inform him about the termination of the Kedarnath deal. Vashuji [must have] read it in the papers too, and approached Ronnie accordingly. I should have officially terminated my paperwork with Vashuji. Where Gothic and Padma Ispat are concerned, they have nothing to do with the film. This will be proved in the court."



Ronnie Screwvala

Bhagnani said that the release rights rest with him: "I have been doing business with Prernaa for over a year. I was shocked to read that Ronnie has taken over the film when the rights are with me. He can't release the movie, without my consent, and until he pays me my money."

