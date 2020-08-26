Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha SHRC notice to hospital, Mumbai police and BMC on Rhea's morgue visit

Rhea Chakraborty after visiting Cooper hospital, where the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput was kept, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday sent a notice to Cooper Hospital, Mumbai police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allowing Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The autopsy was conducted on June 15 at the Cooper Hospital.

“Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission sends notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital and seeks details of the regulation following which she was allowed,” MA Sayeed, SHRC acting chairman, said.

Treating the matter as a priority, the SHRC has ordered the police and civic authorities to submit their detailed explanation in the matter by Monday.

After the videos went viral on social media and television, the SHRC had received several complaints in the matter last month following which it has initiated the suo moto action.

The sources said that since entry is not permitted in morgues to persons not related to the deceased, all those found involved in the matter would in all probability be required to face the relevant legal consequences.

A person present at the hospital during the autopsy of the late actor had claimed that Rhea was behaving guiltily and apologised after putting her hand on the body.

Surjeet Singh Rathore, a member of the Karni Sena, told an English news channel that he was present at the Cooper Hospital on June 15, where the autopsy on Sushant's body was done by the doctors. "Rhea was also present at the hospital. She was behaving guiltily," he said.

He said that he had requested the hospital staff to let Rhea have a look at the body. "Rhea was allowed to see Sushant's body. As soon as I removed the shroud, she kept her hand on his chest and said 'sorry babu'," Rathore said.

On August 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe from Bihar Police on central government orders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing a money laundering angle to the death since July 31. The ED retrieved Rhea’s deleted Whatsapp chats and shared it with the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau. The chats reportedly showcase a new alleged drug angle after her suspicious conversation with a few people.

A top ED source related to the probe said that the financial probe agency has written to NCB, seeking their guidance in the drug angle in the case. The source said that the agency wants to understand if there was some drug syndicate angle involved in the case of the late actor.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, in a statement, said: "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life time. She's ready for a blood test any time."

(With inputs from agencies)

