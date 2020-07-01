Sushant Singh Rajput case: Now, Bandra cops to record Shekhar Kapoor's statement

Digging deep into the professional rivalry angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, the Bandra police have now called director Shekhar Kapoor to record his statement. The move comes in view of the tweet Kapoor posted a day after the actor's death, in which he claims that he knows about the pain Sushant was going through.

According to sources, after the actor's death the cops were to clear the case as suicide but no suicide note was found at the spot. But after Kapoor tweeted and considering all the talk of professional rivalry doing the rounds on social media, the home minister opened the investigation again.

In his tweet posted on June 15, Kapoor said, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

The home minister took cognisance of the tweet and ordered the probe. "We have recorded a number of statements in this regard. We also have the contract copy of Yash Raj films and the signatories' statements have also been recorded. Now we want to know what Shekhar Kapoor wants to share," a police officer said.

The director was to work on a project titled Paani, but it is being alleged that the project was later shelved due to some creative differences with Yash Raj Films. Sources said that the investigating team would find out the details of the project and if it had any links with Sushant's depression.

The Bandra police on Tuesday also recorded the statement of actress Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant 's co-star in his last film Dil Bechara. Her statement was recorded to find out whether the actor was mentally disturbed during his last days and whether he shared any details with Sanghi.

