Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty suffered from anxiety issues, had panic attacks, says her lawyer
In April 2019, Rhea and Sushant had attended a party hosted by the film fraternity and shortly thereafter they began dating each other, the lawyer said
The legal team of Rhea Chakraborty has detailed the entire incident pertaining to the previous allegation made by the actress that it was Priyanka, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had molested her after getting too drunk, and the incident had, in turn, created a rift between the siblings.
Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde detailed the whole incident in the fresh statement.
"In the initial months of their relationship, when Rhea had visited Sushant's house, his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were living with him. One night, in and around April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant's home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant's room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house. Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired, and Sushant got into an argument with his sister regarding the same. That due to the aforesaid incident, the relationship between Sushant's family and Rhea had been strained since inception. Even after his death when a list of 20 people was made to attend the funeral, Rhea's name was not included in the list and hence excluded from attending the funeral," said Manshinde.
About how Rhea and Sushant came to know each other and the actress's subsequent departing from the late actor's home, the lawyer added: "Rhea and Sushant were known to each other over the past several years as they were both working in the Indian film industry. Rhea and Sushant had maintained a cordial friendship and would occasionally communicate with each other. In April 2019, Rhea and Sushant had attended a party hosted by the film fraternity and shortly thereafter they began dating each other. Even though they spent a lot of time at each other's homes, they officially moved in together in December 2019 and live at Mount Blanc, Bandra, till Rhea left on the 8th of June 2020."
Talking about the allegations against Rhea, he said: "It is total nonsense and an afterthought to make allegations after a period of 40 days, the manner in which it has been made before Bihar Police. No allegations whatsoever were made till 27th July 2020 by anybody in the family before Mumbai Police or to any authority. Their statements were recorded by police in Mumbai. They are educated and have an IPS officer OP Singh in the family. The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes."
Manshinde continued: "Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise. The Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate have been handed over all of Rhea's financial documents, which clearly show the falsity of such allegations. She has not received a single transfer from Sushant's accounts. All her Income Tax Returns have been examined by police as well as Enforcement Directorate (ED). Neither of them have found anything incriminating against," he added.
Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. Before his death, Maneshinde claims that the actor kept on trying to reach his family.
"Sushant had been calling his family, informing them of his decision to move out of Mumbai and requesting them to come and meet him. After several days of Sushant calling and crying over the phone, his sister Mitu agreed to come live with him on 8th of June 2020. Due to this development, Sushant requested Rhea to live with her parents for the time being. Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and often endured panic attacks. Sushant's conduct also aggravated these conditions. Even though Rhea was desirous of seeing her family, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant. The very same day,8th June 2020, Rhea had arranged to have a therapy session of her own with Dr. Susan Walker and requested Sushant if she could leave after the session. However, Sushant told her to leave immediately before his sister Mitu arrived. Thus Rhea reluctantly left and informed Sushant to let her or her brother know about anything he required or in case he needed to talk," Manshinde claimed.
It was shared that Mumbai Police and ED have investigated Rhea's relationship with Sushant and her financial status at great length, and "till today nothing incriminating has been found against her".
Manshinde also said that "Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise, though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena".
About Rhea's alleged interaction with actor Dino Morea, the lawyer clarified that the actress knows and has met Dino socially as he is her senior in the film industry.
Continuing on the media overdrive about the case, Manshinde said: "The media is requested not to speculate its own theories and make unsubstantiated claims. She has remained silent to such allegations. Her silence should not be mistaken for a weakness. Truth will remain the same," said her lawyer.
Rhea, as put by her lawyer, would like the truth of the matter to be revealed by "virtue of a fair and impartial investigation".
"She has admitted in her petition to the SC that she sent a message to Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation. She has also informed the Supreme Court that if the court transfers the case to CBI she had no objection. What she has challenged is the illegal registration and investigation of Bihar Police without jurisdiction, and transfer to CBI of an illegal investigation. Unless the Maharashtra Government consents to a CBI investigation, the case cannot be transferred to CBI. Instead, the Bihar Government ought to have transferred the investigation to Mumbai Police as per the notification issued by the Union Government," the lawyer said.
He also stated that Rhea will not submit to an "illegal investigation".
"My client has not shied away from cooperating with any investigating agency till date, but she is entitled to a fair and impartial investigation by an agency which has jurisdiction to investigate the case. The manner in which the proceedings were instituted and being conducted in Bihar made it appear unlikely that she would receive a fair treatment," said Maneshinde.
On June 14, the entire country was shocked when the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide broke. The actor was 34-year-old. At that time, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Manoj Sharma, confirmed that the actor hanged himself at his residence in Bandra. However, no suicide note was found.
A few days before the actor's death, his former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad. Expressing grief over her death, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote on Instagram, "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."
In photo: An ambulance carrying Sushant Singh Rajput's body for postmortem from his Bandra residence. Pic/Shadab Khan
Shocked and saddened by the actor's death, people from all walks of life expressed grief and disbelief. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Bollywood celebrities and industrialists, everyone expressed shock at the actor's sudden death.
Before his body was sent for post-mortem, Sushant Singh Rajput's swabs were collected for a COVID-19 test. According to sources, the late actor's manager and sister told the police that he was battling with depression.
In photo: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Mitu Singh (left), at Cooper hospital.
When the police reached the actor's residence, they found him hanging in his room on the upper floor of his duplex flat. Post which, the police recorded the statements of Neeraj Singh, a cook living in the apartment since May 11, 2019, Keshav Bachner, another cook living in the apartment for around a year-and-a-half, housekeeper Deepesh Sawant and art director Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, who lives one floor below.
According to the police officials, the last person Rajput called at 12 am the previous night was actor Mahesh Krishna Shetty, who did not answer the call. After finding the actor's body, DCP Zone IX Abhishek Trimukhe said, "An ADR has been registered and further investigation is underway. Prima facie, it looks like death due to hanging but the postmortem report is awaited to draw a definite conclusion."
Soon after the actor's death, pictures of his body were circulated online. Taking cognizance of the same, the Maharashtra police's cyber department asked people to refrain from circulating those pictures, terming it as a "disturbing trend". They also warned legal action against those circulating such pictures.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were conducted at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle on June 15. Sushant's father, his two sisters, and a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and television industry attended the last rites. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, few fans of the late actor also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star.
In Picture: Sushant SIngh Rajput with Priyanka Chopra
A few days later, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Mumbai police will take into account the actor's reported clinical depression while conducting a probe into his death. The minister's statement came after media reports alleged that the late actor suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry.
Later, the Bandra police confirmed that the actor died due to hanging. The initial postmortem report by Cooper hospital had said that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. Besides the Mumbai police also launched an inquiry into leaked pictures of the deceased actor on social media.
The Bandra police also began investigating the professional rivalry angle after several claims were made regarding big production houses working against the actor to keep him from getting films. The state home minister also confirmed that the police will probe the professional rivalry angle in the case.
During the investigation, one of Rajput's manager told Bandra police that the late actor cleared all his debts, paid his servants and manager, and told them that he won't be able to provide for them going forward due to financial reasons. A similar statement was given by a close servant of Rajput's to the police. The manager also said that Rajput was already depressed and Salian's death exacerbated it.
Four days after the actor passed away, his family immersed his ashes in the Ganga river.
As part of its ongoing investigation in the alleged suicide case, the Bandra police have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actress Sanjana Sanghi, actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh.
Besides Bollywood celebs, the police also quizzed the late actor's business manager, PR manager, three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist, whom the actor was consulting.
In photo: Rhea Chakraborty at the Bandra police station while recording her statement in June.
In Photo: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt leaves Santacruz police station after recording his statement.
Nearly 10 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actor's final postmortem report which was submitted to Mumbai police confirmed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging as it was mentioned in the preliminary report.
Amid the ongoing debate about insiders and outsiders in Bollywood and nepotism, the Bandra police collected CCTV footage of the actor's residential building as part of the investigation. The police also said that no CCTV cameras were installed in the actor's house.
Nearly a month after the actor's death, a road in Bihar's Purnia was named after Sushant Singh Rajput as the local civic authorities believed that it was the best way of paying tribute to the late actor. A similar request was made by the actor's fans in Mumbai, who wanted the lane where SSR stayed - near Joggers' Park in Bandra, to be renamed after him.
A month after the actor's suicide, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty allegedly received rape and murder threats on social media. Post which, she, in a tweet tagged Home Minister Amit Shah, and sought a CBI inquiry in the late actor's death.
However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told mid-day that there was no need for a CBI probe and the Mumbai police is competent enough to handle such cases. Deshmukh also assured that the details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed.
After Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, Yashomati Thakur, took cognizance of rape threats of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, to state minister Anil Deshmukh, the Mumbai police registered an FIR against two Instagram account holders for allegedly threatening the actor. Later, the accused were arrested.
Amid the ongoing investigation, Sushant Singh Rajput's much-awaited film Dil Bechara featuring actor Sanjana Sanghi released on digital on July 24. The film left fans and celebs emotional as they saw the late actor one last time on celluloid.
A month after the late actor's final post-mortem report was submitted, the Mumbai police received his viscera report which ruled out any foul play. The viscera report of the late actor confirmed that there was no sign of poisoning, thereby refuting claims that the actor was allegedly strangulated to death.
The late actor's father filed an FIR against the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members in Patna. The case was filed under various sections, including abetment of suicide. Post which, a four-member team from Bihar arrived in Mumbai to collect the case diary and other important documents from Mumbai police.
In the FIR filed in Patna, SSR's father alleged that Rhea Chakraborty took money from the actor and instigated him to commit suicide. Singh also alleged that the doctors treating Sushant should also be examined. He suspects that the doctors may also be part of the plot.
-
-
-
-
Meanwhile, it was revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was a director in two companies, along with his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Besides the family, the Bihar government has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court against actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition.
Sources revealed that former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will represent the Bihar government defending its probe. The Bihar government would support Rajput's father in the apex court and also oppose the transfer of FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty from Patna to Mumbai.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also swung into action and sought details of the case from the state police. The agency has sought a copy of the FIR to understand the bank transactions to the tune of Rs 25 crore and also sought the details from the banks about two companies owned by Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea's family.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a Television actor and got fame with the show Pavitra Rishta. At the peak of his career, he left TV to make a mark in the film industry. After making his debut in Kai Po Chee, Rajput featured in Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath, and Sonchiriya. He is best remembered for his most prominent role as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. While the actor's death left the world shocked and saddened, there have been lot of twists and turns in the death case. The case has once again put a highlight on insider-outsider debate in Bollywood and many prominent names from the film industry have been quizzed by the Mumbai police. The actor's demise has left a huge void in the industry and many questions still remain unanswered. Here's all you need to know about the actor's suicide case and investigation so far.
(All photos/mid-day photographers, Yogen Shah, Pallav Pallival SSR Instagram)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe