Sushant Singh Rajput cleared staff dues before death; went into a shell after ex-secretary suicide in June

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, had cleared all his debts, paid his servants and manager and told them that he won't be able to provide for them going forward due to financial reasons."

ONE of Rajput's managers has told Bandra police that Rajput made the payments three days before his death. A similar statement was given by a close servant of Rajput's. According to the statement, the servant had told Rajput, "Aapne humara humesha dhyaan rakha hai, aap aise mat boliye, humlog kuchh na kuchh kar lenge.

Sources said that such statements do suggest financial difficulties which Rajput might have been facing as he did not have enough projects. "He was about to get a contract worth R14 crore for a web series with the help of his former manager, Disha Salian, who also committed suicide on June 8," said a source.

The manager told police that Rajput was already depressed and Salian's death exacerbated it. He did not speak to anyone and would stay by himself in his room. However, officers investigation Salian's death told mid-day that they have not found details of any upcoming project as of now. "As per our investigation, Salian and Rajput spoke to each other twice in March on WhatsApp regarding some project. After that there was no conversation between them," a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, Bandra police have found that Rajput had stopped taking his medicines for depression after he started feeling better around better around 45 days ago. "We have only taken primary details from the doctor, a detailed statement has not been recorded. It will be recorded soon. As of now, there are no claims of financial issues by the family," an officer from Bandra police said.

On Wednesday, the Bandra police recorded the statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, a close friend of the actor. Chhabra said in his statement that he was no aware of Rajput having been depressed. "He was a very intelligent actor and a very reserved person. He never shared his personal details with me and that's why I am not aware that he was in depression. I am not aware which films were taken away from him or whether he turned them down," Chhabra told police in his statement.

Cops scan journals

During a search of the house, Bandra police found several documents, including five journals the actor used to write in daily. Officers are scanning the journals. The police also found a thank you note from the Nagaland government. Rajput had donated R1.25 crore to the Nagaland Chief Minister's Relief Fund in 2018 to help with flood relief.

Project 151

Rajput's managers Siddharth Pithani and Deepesh Sawant told police that he had called them home in January as he wanted to finish his Project 151. Rajput had included many goals in the project which he wanted to achieve, such as playing cricket with MS Dhoni, tennis with Roger Federer, flying a plane to raise money for charity. Police also found that he wanted to send kids to NASA under the project.

"He was very optimistic about his dream project. Sometimes he used to feel very sad that he won't be able to send kids to NASA," one of Rajput's servants said in a statement.

