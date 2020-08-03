Sushant Singh Rajput death: BMC states cop quarantined as per norms, Bihar CM says 'not right'

Amid the mounting row over the move to shunt Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari to isolation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said he has been "quarantined as per existing norms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Tiwari, an IPS officer and Superintendent of Police, Patna Central, who was rushed to Mumbai in connection with the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is presently lodged in state police guest house in Goregaon.

The BMC said the P/SouthWard administration received information of the officer arriving at the SRPF Group 8 guesthouse in Goregaon east and a BMC team went to meet him on Sunday evening.

"Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State government guidelines. Accordingly, the P/South ward team approached him at the said guest house late on Sunday evening," the official said.

The official said that the BMC team explained to him the whole procedure for domestic air travellers, including "home quarantine", which is fixed by the State government notification dated 25 May, 2020.

"He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of BMC for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the State government notification," the official said, with the prospects of Tiwari remaining isolated till around August 15.

Late on Sunday, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had said that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined' even before he could initiate the probe.

"IPS officer Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai today on official duty to lead his police team from Patna but he was forcibly quarantined by the BMC officers at around 11 p.m. Earlier, he was not given a place in the IPS mess when he said that he is staying in a guest house in Goregaon," Pandey tweeted last night.

Meanwhile, reacting to the tussle, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday, “Whatever happened to him (the IPS officer) is not right. It is not political. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them.”

Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha said that four Bihar Police officers are already in Mumbai. “They also went there on a flight but were not quarantined. We sent an IPS officer to speed up the probe but he was quarantined when he started his investigation,” said Jha.

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, anyone not related to Maharashtra government and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own.”

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 24.

Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna of "abetment to suicide" naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, said to be close to the dead Patna-born actor, and her family members as accused. Tiwari was posted as the City SP (East) in Patna.

The Mumbai Police, which is also probing the death case, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from Sushant Singh Rajput's family, his cook and people from the film industry that include filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

