Sushant Singh Rajput death: Kangana Ranaut summoned again by Mumbai police

Kangana Ranaut was summoned again on Friday by the Mumbai police to record her statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The police have sent summons to her Manali address via post.

On Wednesday, Kangana's team claimed that Mumbai police has not sent any formal summons to the actress to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.

Sharing the screenshot of a Whatsapp chat of actress’ sister Rangoli with Mumbai police, Kangana's team tweeted, “There is no formal summon sent to Kangana, Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice.” Read more here

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, sources from Mumbai police told Mid-day that police have been trying to contact actress Kangana Ranaut since July 3.

On July 3, the police went to the Khar office of the actress to serve the summon copy, but she was not available. One of her managers, who was present in the office, refused to accept the summon copy and didn't even share the details of the actress’ whereabouts.

The actor, who was last seen in Chhichhore was found hanging at his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. While his sudden death left many shocked and surprised, the police did not recover any suicide note.

The cops have submitted Rajput's electronic gadgets to Kalina Forensic Lab for further investigation. The toxicology report from the forensic lab is also awaited. According to the final post mortem report, Rajput had died of asphyxia due to hanging, which was also mentioned in the preliminary report. However, the viscera report is still awaited.

