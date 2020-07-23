Sushant Singh Rajput death: Kangana Ranaut didn't get any formal summons from Mumbai police, claims her team

Sources from Mumbai police told Mid-day that police have been trying to contact actress Kangana Ranaut since July 3 for questioning in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.

On July 3, the police went to the Khar office of the actress to serve the summon copy, but she was not available. One of her managers, who was present in the office, refused to accept the summon copy and didn't even share the details of the actress’ whereabouts.

On Wednesday, Kangana's team claimed that Mumbai police has not sent any formal summons to the actress to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.

Sharing the screenshot of a Whatsapp chat of actress’ sister Rangoli with Mumbai police, Kangana's team tweeted, “There is no formal summon sent to Kangana, Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice.”

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

After this tweet, police tried contacting Kangana again but she wasn't available. As per the sources from the Mumbai police, Kangana's team refused to share her mobile number. Later, police contacted Rangoli and asked her to connect them to Kangana, but she insisted on either sending a questionnaire or a team to Manali, where Kangana is living right now.

The actor, who was last seen in Chhichhore was found hanging at his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. While his sudden death left many shocked and surprised, the police did not recover any suicide note.

The cops have submitted Rajput's electronic gadgets to Kalina Forensic Lab for further investigation. The toxicology report from the forensic lab is also awaited. According to the final post mortem report, Rajput had died of asphyxia due to hanging, which was also mentioned in the preliminary report. However, the viscera report is still awaited.

